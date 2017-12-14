Community Corner: Coppa Claus continues to spread holiday cheer

For the past 24 years, he’s been making wishes come true for families who may be struggling during the holiday season.

Coppa Claus is back to spread Christmas cheer to deserving families across our area– but he needs your help.

He’s asking for new, unwrapped toys, gift cards. or clothes to deliver to kids in area hospitals and distribute to local families and senior citizens in need.

Donations are being accepted now through Thursday, December 21 at First African Baptist Church at 23 Montgomery Street.

If you need assistance, you can sign up Saturday, December 16, from 10:00am to 1:00pm at the West Broad Street YMCA located at 1110 May Street.

Please bring a photo ID and a copy of your children’s birth certificates.

For more information, call: 912-233-1951.