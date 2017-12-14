BREAKING: FCC repeals net neutrality rules regulating internet access

FILE - This June 19, 2015, file photo, shows the entrance to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) building in Washington. "Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai, a Republican, on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, unveiled a plan to undo the Obama-era rules that have been in place since 2015. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Communications Commission has voted on party lines to undo sweeping Obama-era ‘net neutrality’ rules that guaranteed equal access to the internet.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, a Republican who says his plan to repeal net neutrality will eliminate unnecessary regulation, called the internet the “greatest free-market innovation in history.” He added that it “certainly wasn’t heavy-handed government regulation” that’s been responsible for the internet’s “phenomenal” development. “Quite the contrary,” he says.

“What is the FCC doing today?” he asked. “Quite simply, we are restoring the light-touch framework that has governed the internet for most of its existence.”

Broadband providers, Pai says, will have stronger incentives to build networks, especially in underserved areas. Ending 2015 net neutrality rules, he says, will lead to a “free, more open internet.”

“The sky is not falling, consumers will remain protected and the internet will continue to thrive,” Pai says.

