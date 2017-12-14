Actor John Boyega: ‘I’m reminded what Star Wars means to people’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” starring Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley and John Boyega is set to premiere Friday, Dec. 15 in the U.S.

Actor John Boyega who plays Finn in Star Wars was here for the SCAD Savannah Film Festival back in October. He received the Vanguard Award.

News 3 asked him what he thinks when he sees all the Star Wars excitement.

“It’s nuts to me! I still don’t understand it. My personal life is my personal life. I still get to go to the stores. I still get to do my normal thing. But then, whenever I come out at an event or anything, I’m reminded what Star Wars means to people.

And, I think it’s just great to know that — especially the kids — they have their version of their original Star Wars characters. Because when they talk about Star Wars characters, they’re gonna be talking about Rey and Po and Finn. And it’s a generational thing and I’m so happy, you know, noticing that. It’s a fantastic thing.”

After the screening of his movie, “Detroit,” Boyega sat down for an interview and discussed “The Last Jedi.” He said fans can expect to see a darker, edgier film this time around.