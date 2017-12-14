A closer look: Suicide by Cop

Related Coverage Police ID victim in fatal shooting in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman is dead and an Effingham County Sheriff’s deputy is on leave after firing the bullet that killed her.

We now know it was Corporal Matt Peatra.

It happened in the Paddleford Subdivision Tuesday night around 7 p.m. Deputies responded to 50-year-old Marcia Aiken of Effingham who was threatening suicide. When they got there, the situation escalated quickly and Aiken was killed.

While this particular shooting is still under investigation, incidents like this are especially hard on the officers involved.

A deputy’s job is to assess a situation, protect and serve. Sometimes though, the person they see doesn’t want to be protected–they want to die.

This is just one of the situations around the county some call “suicide by cop.”

Someone puts themselves in a situation where law enforcement may have no choice but to the pull the trigger.

Ninety-five percent of the people who do this are men.

Eighty percent of the men — and 100-percent of the women — are armed.

Eighty-seven percent of all people have had suicidal communications before the shooting.

Psychologist William Dickinson treats officers after any shooting — and says mental illness is only one reason for these incidents.

Dickinson says, “Sometimes people see those types of options because they don’t see anything else to do. Someone who has two priors or three priors and is out for 6 months–if he goes back then he will serve 30 years. (He may think) I just as soon be killed.”

Dickinson says it’s normal for any officer to wonder “what if” after pulling the trigger.

In fact, he says if they don’t wonder what they could have done differently — that may be a problem in itself.