White House official says GOP has reached deal on tax overhaul

President Trump is expected to deliver remarks at 3:00 p.m. on what the White House is billing as his “closing argument” on tax reform. Watch live here.

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – House and Senate Republicans have reached an agreement in principle on their sweeping tax package, according to a White House official.

The official said Republicans are hoping to have a vote in Senate first, then the House once the details are ironed out.

They hope the legislation will be done in Congress by next Wednesday and then sent to President Trump for his signature.

Trump said Republicans were still “negotiating some final points,” and pressed that it was “very important for us to have a vote next week.”

The deal came just hours after Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Republicans to “hit pause” on their tax bill until Alabama winner Doug Jones takes his seat.

Schumer said it would be wrong for the newly elected Senator not to have an opportunity to vote.

Republicans have been scrambling to finalize the sweeping tax bill within the next week by reconciling differences in the House and Senate plans and getting the legislation to the President for his signature.