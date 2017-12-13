VIDEO: Local student delivers spirited holiday performance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year — why not spread the holiday cheer?

5-year-old Titus was certainly feeling the music during his Christmas Concert at Charles Ellis Montessori.

The K-6 group was performing a rendition of the holiday classic, “Feliz Navidad.” Titus was front and center singing his heart out.

His father, Craig Spinks shared the video on Facebook with the caption, “When you’ve got all the Christmas spirit and you don’t care who knows #yep #thatsmyson”

Keep on rocking, Titus!