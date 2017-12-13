Video: Homeowners search for firefighters who saved home, left apology note

BONSALL, California (NBC News) — This story is getting a lot of attention on social media. It involves a simple message, written hastily on a notepad Thursday night.

The author of the note is a firefighter with the San Diego Fire Department, who’s been fighting on the front lines of the Lilac fire.

Homeowner Lindsey Jarrous said, “So I’m thinking it was on fire, otherwise I don’t think they would’ve done this.”

Lindsey and Michael Jarrous came home on Friday afternoon to see the ceiling above their bedroom collapsed, leaving huge chunks of dry wall on their furniture and floor.

The two of them were at work when the Lilac fire broke out and for almost two days they didn’t know if their home had survived.

Michael Jarrous said, “As we approached the front door we saw a little piece of door missing and what looked like a boot mark. Yep.”

Capt. Matthew Praizner of the San Diego Fire Department said, “We were noticing something quite unique to us actually, the palm trees were all on fire. They were spitting embers and palm fronds that were burning all over everywhere.”

Those embers had embedded themselves inside the attic of the Jarrous’ home. Captain Matthew Praizner kicked in their front door and sent firefighters in to knock it down.

Hours later, Ernie Valdez did a final walkthrough to verify the fire was out.

Valdez said, “Really quickly I felt like I still had my notepad, my pen, and I just decided to write them a quick note..”

Michael said, “We started to go through the house a bit and we found that note. I kept it. I keep it in my wallet now. The firefighters saying “Sorry about the door and the ceiling, we had to get in to save the home. San Diego Fire. Good luck.”

Touched by the simple gesture, Lindsey posted the note on social media looking to thank the firefighter who wrote it. “I just thought it was so cool that they thought to leave a note. It’s brought joy to other people. Realizing how good they are. I don’t know. It was special.”

Valdez said, “I didn’t write the note for a specific recognition. I didn’t expect this at all. I wrote this to let someone know why we caused the damage we did even though their home was still standing.

The damage to the Jarrous’ home is estimated at $65,000–and not all of it will be covered by insurance.

They’re planning on reaching out to the strike team that saved their home, and thanking them with a note of their own.