TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle stalled on train tracks in Yemassee

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) – A stalled vehicle is causing delays at the railroad crossing gates in the Town of Yemassee.

Officials say a car became disabled around 7:30 p.m. over the CSX tracks on Salkehatchie Rd. and Railroad Ave. N. They say the driver attempted to bypass downed crossing gates.

No injuries are reported, but crossing gates in the area are stuck in the down position.

Drivers can expect delays on Wall Street & Castle Hall Road on the Beaufort County side as well as Castle Hall Road, Yemassee Highway & Salkehatchie Road.