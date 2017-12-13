‘Tis the season: SAA dancers spread holiday cheer

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor

The Savannah Arts Academy Dance Company are spreading a little Christmas cheer.
Students held a special performance for senior citizens in Savannah Square!
Their goal is to bring the arts– specifically dance– to those who may not have the opportunity to be exposed to it otherwise.
They say the chance to dance and interact with a new audience is as rewarding as the joy on their faces.

