Sheriff’s Office searching for missing, endangered woman

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) – Deputies are searching for a missing 63-year-old woman who is believed to be in danger.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Jane Schaefer is missing from a care facility. She has medical conditions that require attention and staff care are concerned for her safety.

Schaefer was last seen Wednesday morning at 8:00 a.m. at the care facility on Jacob White Road off of Highway 17.

She is described as a white woman, 5’07’’ tall and approximately 170 pounds. Schaefer was last seen wearing a black and gray sweater, black pants and blue shoes.

BCSO personnel are currently in the Jacob White Road area searching for her.

They say bloodhounds and an air unit will join in the search.

Anyone with information on Schaefer’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.