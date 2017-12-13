Sheriff’s Office searching for missing, endangered woman

By Published:

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) – Deputies are searching for a missing 63-year-old woman who is believed to be in danger.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Jane Schaefer is missing from a care facility. She has medical conditions that require attention and staff care are concerned for her safety.

Schaefer was last seen Wednesday morning at 8:00 a.m. at the care facility on Jacob White Road off of Highway 17.

She is described as a white woman, 5’07’’ tall and approximately 170 pounds. Schaefer was last seen wearing a black and gray sweater, black pants and blue shoes.

BCSO personnel are currently in the Jacob White Road area searching for her.

They say bloodhounds and an air unit will join in the search.

Anyone with information on Schaefer’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s