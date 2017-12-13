Sheriff implements use of body cameras for all Bulloch County deputies

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Body cameras will now be mandatory for uniformed personnel with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Noel Brown has implemented the purchase of body-worn cameras for all deputies.

According to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, the new body camera systems were purchased with seized drug funds at no cost to Bulloch County taxpayers.

They say these cameras have already proven to be an asset in several cases.

Local prosecutors, deputies and the public alike have been very receptive to the new devices, according to Sheriff Brown. He says they see the value of the cameras in documenting incidents as well as providing transparency.

Sheriff Brown does, however, urge people not to make snap judgments based on a video. He emphasizes that all evidence in a case needs to be examined along with the video.

All patrol vehicles with older DVD based recording systems have also been replaced with new digital cameras.