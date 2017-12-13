School district creates post-suicide handbook to address questions, grief

NBC News Published:

(WEAU) — A school district in Wisconsin is looking to address the aftermath of suicides in the first of its kind suicide post-vention handbook.

The Chippewa Falls School District has created a handbook that includes background statistics about suicide, provides information on grief, how people process grief, as well as a variety of practices including how to communicate using safe messaging, what kind of memorials should be used and what advocacy looks like.

Superintendent Dr. Heidi Eliopoulos says the handbooks creation began with a two-day training in February after community leaders realized there was a gap in the support system dealing with suicide.

“We had a lot of resources in place for suicide prevention but we didn’t have resources in place guiding us in what to do after a suicide,” said Eliopoulos.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2ANLgw9

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s