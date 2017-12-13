School district creates post-suicide handbook to address questions, grief

(WEAU) — A school district in Wisconsin is looking to address the aftermath of suicides in the first of its kind suicide post-vention handbook.

The Chippewa Falls School District has created a handbook that includes background statistics about suicide, provides information on grief, how people process grief, as well as a variety of practices including how to communicate using safe messaging, what kind of memorials should be used and what advocacy looks like.

Superintendent Dr. Heidi Eliopoulos says the handbooks creation began with a two-day training in February after community leaders realized there was a gap in the support system dealing with suicide.

“We had a lot of resources in place for suicide prevention but we didn’t have resources in place guiding us in what to do after a suicide,” said Eliopoulos.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2ANLgw9