Savannah receives grant to improve flood-prone areas, create jobs

By Published:
Nick Deffley, Environmental Services and Sustainability Director (courtesy City of Savannah)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Some of the most flood-prone areas around the Hostess City will soon be getting a makeover.

A $234,244 grant from the Southeast Sustainable Communities Fund (SSCF) will be used to convert low lying, vacant lots into urban tree nurseries.

Last year, Hurricane Matthew caused significant damage to Savannah’s tree canopy and neighborhoods, costing $13 million tree debris removal.

The new grant will help areas in the city that need it the most.

“We’re really looking at low income, low lying neighborhoods where it will have the most impact,” says Nick Deffley, Environmental Services and Sustainability Director.

The tree project will also provide job training and placement to 15 unemployed residents.

Five other cities received a portion of the SSCF $1,583,244 to help implement projects that build local solutions to climate change.

