Savannah Pastors say “we are here to help stop gun violence”

We are almost nearing the end of the year and as I write this, 33 homicides have been recorded in Savannah in 2017. It’s not as many as previous years but a group of about 50 Savannah pastors, the number is something that alarms and saddens them.

The Savannah Alliance of Pastors is calling on the community to come together to find solutions or even to meet and talk with one another to acknowledge we “are all in this together.”

The pastors also promise more help to families dealing with the grief of losing a loved one or having a loved one shot. “All of us as pastors have had people in our congregations who have been impacted by gun violence but yet when was the last time a group of pastors sat with the intent to listen and not to speak,” says Pastor Da’Henri Thurmond, Sr. from St. Paul CME Church who is a member of the Alliance.

On Tuesday, December 19, the pastors ask that family members come to a meeting at the Coastal Georgia Center starting at 5:30. (The Center is located at 305 Fahm). The pastors say it’s time for family members not to feel abandoned and left to grieve alone, even if those family members are not members of anyone’s church. “We understand as pastors who preach and proclaim the word of God that t is also critically important we hear the cries and concerns of the people,” said Thurmond. “We believe that it’s time for us to come together and to make a difference. Everyone of these people standing here has influence in our community but our influence has to leave the four walls of our churches.”

The Alliance is also calling on the public to get involved in some way. The group is holding a public prayer meeting on Wednesday, December 20 starting at 5 p.m. at the corner of West 35th Street and Burroughs.

“We’re just trying to cut off the violence, ” says Pastor Chester Ellis of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. He says he would like to be “surprised” next week by a big turnout at the prayer meeting. “It would speak volumes you know to what we are trying to do and what we’re working to do because we’re working for solutions.”

The Alliance recognizes others have called for prayers and action before and when asked if the group is getting involved too late, Pastor Thurmond said “If one life is saved we’re not late, if one child is saved from violence or turning to violence, we’re not late.”

“We are are inviting all pastors who are concerned about violence and victims in our community to pray with the hurting,to create policies that reduce poverty in our community and to join us on December 19th or 20th,” said Thurmond.