Rock Hall 2018 class: Bon Jovi, Nina Simone, The Moody Blues

By MESFIN FEKADU, AP Music Writer Published: Updated:
Tico Torres, Jon Bon Jovi, David Bryan, Phil X, Hugh McDonald
FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2016 file photo, members of Bon Jovi from left, Phil X, Tico Torres, Jon Bon Jovi, David Bryan and Hugh McDonald pose for a portrait in New York. The band will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Singer Nina Simone and New Jersey rockers Bon Jovi lead the 2018 class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, which includes four first-time nominees.

The Cars, Dire Straits, The Moody Blues and Sister Rosetta Tharpe also are part of the 2018 class, which will be inducted on April 14.

The Cars

Sister Rosetta Tharpe

The six inductees were chosen from a group of 19 nominees, including Radiohead, who were expected to enter in the Rock Hall in their first year of eligibility, but didn’t make it.

Each year, five to seven acts usually make it into the Rock Hall following a vote by 1,000 industry experts. Fans also are able to vote.

Inductees had to have released their first recording no later than 1992 to be eligible.

