PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Angel lands in Myrtle Beach

Blue Angel lands in South Carolina View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels planes landed in South Carolina on Tuesday.

The pilot landed at the Myrtle Beach Airport to conduct its winter site test for the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show.

That’s scheduled for April 28 and 29.

The air show is expected to attract thousands of people and will feature additional appearances by a world-class lineup of military and civilian performers.