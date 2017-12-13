Our Hometown: December Nights & Holiday Lights

It’s that time of year again!

Savannah’s jewel of Christmas returns with the 2017 December Nights & Holiday Lights at the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens at the Historic Bamboo Farm.

Now through December 24 from 6 to 9 pm, bring the family to enjoy a spectacular nightly display of more than 1 million sparkling lights.

The self-guided walking tour allows you to take your time visiting illuminated garden areas. You can also stop by to see Santa and the Coastal Rail Buff’s miniature train display Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen will be open for a hot beverage or baked goodies and more!

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children 3 to 12. Children under 3 get in free.

Proceeds benefit garden operations and educational programs.

For more information, call: (912) 921-5460 or visit: coastalgeorgiabg.org.