LAKE PLACID, Florida (WFLA) — At least eight people were injured this morning in a school bus accident in central Florida.

The crash between the bus and tractor trailer, happened around 7:45 a-m local time in the city of Lake Placid.

Witnesses say the semi rear-ended the bus causing it to flip onto its side.

There were 29 middle and high school students on the bus. Two students suffered serious injuries.

The bus driver and five students suffered less serious injuries.