SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Chatham Metro Police say Willie Ginn, 72, is missing. According to reports, Ginn has not had contact with his family since Dec. 7 and he suffers from dementia.

He is 5’9″ and 150 lbs. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Police say he could be traveling near the 700 block of E. 36th Street or the 600 block of Tibet Avenue with Denis Lopez.

If seen, call 911.