Is this the week ‘free internet’ dies? FCC to vote on net neutrality repeal

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — The Federal Communications Commission is set to vote Thursday on repealing “net neutrality” rules, a change that could fundamentally alter the future of the internet.

Many are wondering what this vote means for them.

When you pay your internet bill, you are paying for access to the web, whether you are browsing, gaming or streaming.

“The concept of net neutrality as we refer to it these days, means that internet service providers should treat all the content that comes across those wires equally,” said CNET’s tech expert, Dan Ackerman.

FCC chairman, Ajit Pai, is urging repeal of the rules protecting that equal treatment.

If the rules are repealed, some fear internet service providers could give preferential treatment to certain content and charge more for basic services.

Advocates of net neutrality say the internet should be treated like a utility, and Tuesday, 32 senators signed a letter to the FCC chairman, urging Pai to reconsider.

“I don’t think it’s going to be the end of the world immediately, but it definitely opens the door to a lot of things that we may not want to deal with,” said Ackerman.