Fort Stewart soldier dies from critical training injury

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) — A soldier injured during a live-fire exercise last week has died, according to Fort Stewart officials.

Sgt. Michael T. Trask was an infantryman assigned to the 3rd Infantry Divison. He has been stationed at Fort Stewart since December 2015.

Trask was critically injured during the nighttime training exercise and was hospitalized on Dec. 6. Officials say he died Tuesday, Dec. 12 at a hospital nearby Savannah.

No additional details have been made available. Fort Stewart authorities are investigating the incident which will be conducted in accordance with Army regulations and policies.

31-year-old Trask was from Olalla, Washington and is survived by his wife.

According to Army officials, Trask served overseas in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was posthumously promoted to sergeant.

“Trask was an outstanding Soldier that helped his unit sharpen their skills with every training event,” said Lt. Col. Justin Harper, his battalion commander. “His experience and personal example were instrumental in developing his unity into a cohesive team.”