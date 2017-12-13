Community members react to proposed fire fee price hike

SAVANNAH, GA – Community members turned up the heat on District 3 city managers Wednesday night in Alderman John Hall’s Town Hall meeting over the controversial proposed fire fee.

City leaders explained the fee would cover 70% of costs for Savannah Fire. Originally, city leaders considered charging $370 per household, per year, but then lowered that number to $240. Tuesday night, it was announced the cost was increased to $256.

Dr. Pat Harris, a member of District 5, attended the District 3 Town Hall meeting to discuss the new price hike. Harris told News 3, “what about those people who can’t afford to pay the $240, and then you’re gonna go back and tax on $16 more dollars? What does that mean for them? No one knows what’s going on in my house, I don’t know what’s going else in anyone else’s home. So you don’t know what I can afford, but you’re going to impose that on me as well as other residents in this city who may not fair as well as I’m fairing.”

Chief Charles Middleton, Savannah Fire, also addressed questions at the Town Hall meeting. Middleton explained that the additional costs will restore 18 firefighter positions that are currently vacant. The funds for those positions were previously covered by a grant that just recently expired.

However, community members told News 3 that they will continue fighting until their voices are heard.

“It may be understandable, but they should have thought about this and spoke with people a long time ago instead of holding town hall meetings when you’re ready to take a vote,” said Harris.

City Council will finalize the vote on Thursday, December 21st. If approved, a hardship account will provide $400,000 to assist low-income property owners who have difficulty paying for the fee. Up to 20% discounts are also expected to be made available for property owners.