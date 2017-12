One of our area’s newest shelters is already getting people and families back on track.

The Open Hearts Community Mission is Statesboro’s Five Star Gospel Rescue Mission.

Rev. Jim Lewis is the facility’s Executive Director. He joins us now to tell us about what they’re doing and how you can get involved.

If you’d like to make a donation or for more information:

Open Hearts Community Mission

201 Martin Luther King Jr Dr.

Statesboro

(912) 623-2528

ohcm.org