Armstrong State University merges with Georgia Southern

SAVANNAH (WSAV) – It will be a new era of learning as Armstrong State University joins forces with Eagle Nation.

The Board of Regents approved the merger of ASU and Georgia Southern; making it the fourth largest university in the state.

For Southern’s president Dr. Jaimie Hebert, it’s a historic event he’s waited a long time to see.

“This is the culmination of a lot of hard work by literally hundreds of really good people on all of our campuses,” said Hebert. “Pulling together to take the best of two institutions and build this new institution…this new Georgia Southern.”

But from the beginning there’s been one goal.

“From early on in the consolidation, we said that this is about serving students better.”

With this change comes new opportunities for students at Armstrong State. The schools will pool resources to make a variety of new academic programs.

Doctor Hebert assures students, nothing will change when it comes to their current classes.

“Our current students who are here on the Armstrong campus will be able to stay in the programs that they enrolled in. And they will be able to graduate on the Armstrong campus…in those programs. With the same professors who are teaching those programs today.”

The merger begins January 1, 2018 and will take about 18 months to complete.