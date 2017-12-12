Video: Robot helps drug addicted newborns

Related Coverage A Georgia mother battles opioids to win back her kids

(WCMH/NBC News) Medical students at Ohio’s Adena Regional Medical Center are learning how to deliver drug-dependent babies with a very advanced pregnant robot named Victoria.

Victoria can speak, react and simulate countless medical scenarios.

During the opiate epidemic Victoria might be needed more than ever.

“The risk has increased as the substances have increased,” says clinical educator and Registered Nurse Michelle Perdue.

She said delivering a baby born dependent on drugs can be complicated. The mother may have increased bleeding and the baby might not be breathing. These are all signs and symptoms that Victoria can simulate.

“When the baby comes out it can be very depressed, so as you saw earlier we did some ventilation. We can do compressions,” said Perdue. “This baby will also simulate any tremors that you might see in a dependent neonate.”

