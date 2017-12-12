Supporters say keep Net Neutrality or many consumers will pay more for Internet

They carried signs supporting Net Neutrality. “This is an incredible issue that really does affect everyone in this country right now,” says Kevin Jennings, a Savannah college professor and Internet junkie.

Jennings says more people are getting information and news from the Internet which is why he claims Internet Service Providers (ISO’s) want to control even more of it.

“They get to say – Oh you want Facebook, that’s an extra five bucks a month. You want Tumbler, that’s an extra five bucks a month. You want access to this news site that’s an extra ten bucks a month. So, it will essentially turn into what cable is now where you have to pay for different packages for access to different channels you would have to pay for packages for access to different websites,” Jennings said.

Supporters say because the Internet is almost a necessity now it should remain as affordable to the most people as possible. Jennings says changes would affect consumers and small business owners who couldn’t afford to pay more for so called fast lanes of service. “Without net neutrality you would have people like Comcast you would have people like Verizon, AT & T that would either slow down content from certain providers or block it completely,” he said.

The FCC, under a new chairman appointed by President Trump ,is poised to consider changes. Providers by the way have said just because they might be able to charge more doesn’t mean they would. But Jennings says Net Neutrality was established in 2015 because some providers were trying to block content then. “You can’t say they wouldn’t do something when they’ve already done it,” he said.

Those who who don’t want changes are being asked to appeal to the FCC and members of Congress.

We reached out to members of our Congressional Delegation.

Here are some comments:

“Expanding access to a free and open Internet is good for all Americans and I won’t stand for “blocking” or “throttling” of any kind. Unfortunately the previous Administration chose to pursue a one-sided, politicized approach. By applying outdated federal regulations to the Internet, innovation has been throttled and access for rural communities across Georgia has slowed. We had an open Internet for years without heavy handed government overreach and we will continue to by returning to the pre-2015 rules that oversaw decades of innovation and expansion. Doing so allows Congress to come together in a bipartisan fashion to set ground rules to benefit consumers and the future of the Internet while putting a stop to see-sawing regulations with every new Administration.”

Representative Buddy Carter,

1st District

Here is a comment from a staff member from the office of Georgia Senator David Perdue:

This is an issue decided at the FCC level. However, Senator Perdue believes that federal policy should protect the innovative environment of the internet and encourage growth.

The demonstration was held today in front of a local Verizon store in south Savannah (because Verizon is an Internet provider.)

Here is a response from Verizon”

We believe consumers should be able to use the Interent to access lawful content of their choice when, where and how they want.

At Verizon, we invest $17 billion every year so that consumers can continue to consume more of the Internet content they want. Our advanced broadband networks and services provide strong platforms for innovation for consumes and for other providers and users throughout the Internet.

For decades, before 2015, the Internet developed in a lightly regulated environment that addressed any problems that rose but that avoided unnecessary regulation. We that that’s still the best way forward.

Our customers can use the legal content, applications and services of their choice, regardless of source, over any of our Internet access services.