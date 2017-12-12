Our Hometown: PAC presents Black Nativity

A holiday tradition returns to Savannah.

For the eighth year, the Performing Arts Collective presents ‘Black Nativity.’

Based on the play by Langston Hughes, the production is a joyful retelling of St. Luke’s birth of Christ by way of gospel music, dance, poetry, and narrative.

Three performances will be held at New Generation Full Gospel Baptist Church (2020 Tennessee Avenue) *this Friday, December 15 at 7:30pm and Saturday, December 16 at 2:00pm & 7:30pm.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 the day of the show.

For more information, call: (912) 631-3452 or click here.