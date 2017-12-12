Metro: Body of missing 60-year-old found in wooded area

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police have identified a deceased male discovered Tuesday evening as Peter Herzog, 60, who has been missing since Dec. 1.

According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to a wooded area on Northgate Drive near Eastgate Drive where the body was discovered.

SCMPD says there were no obvious signs of foul play.

Herzog was last seen the morning of Dec. 1 in the area of Glynnwood Drive near Skidaway Road.

Metro detectives issued a Mattie’s Call, an emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly adults, and searched the surrounding area for Herzog.

An autopsy is scheduled for Dec. 13.

