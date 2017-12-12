Glynn County Police: Man killed in home he was renovating

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Police say a man was found slain inside a home he was renovating in coastal Georgia.

The Brunswick News reports Antoni Zalewski’s body was discovered after a concerned citizen called police to request a safety check at a house he was in the process of remodeling.

Glynn County police Sgt. Brian Scott said Zalewski had been giving away or selling fixtures and other materials he was removing from the home. Scott says police want to talk with anyone who made transactions with Zalewski before he was found dead Friday night.

County property records show the home was purchased for $51,000 in September by a company based in Chicago.

Police have not announced any arrests in the case.