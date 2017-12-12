UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office IDs woman, deputy in apparent ‘suicide by cop’

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) — Officials are investigating an apparent ‘suicide by cop’ in Effingham County.

Effingham County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Paddleford Drive at Goshen Road around 7 p.m. Tuesday in response to an attempted suicide.

Authorities say 50-year-old Marcia Metzger Aiken of Effingham was threatening suicide and was reportedly in possession of a firearm.

According to a release from ECSO, deputies attempted to make contact with Aiken and “the situation escalated very quickly, resulting in the woman being shot.”

Aiken was pronounced dead at the scene.

A situation like this is often referred to as ‘suicide by cop’ or ‘suicide by police.’ An individual may behave in a threatening manner to provoke a lethal response.

Corporal Matt Peatra was the deputy involved in the shooting, ECSO says. He has been placed on administrative leave, as is standard protocol.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation conducted an investigation into the shooting, per ECSO request.