DEVELOPING: GBI responds to officer-involved shooting near Atlanta school

By Published:
GBI responding to an officer-involved shooting at the request of the APS Police Department (courtesy GBI on Twitter)

ATLANTA (WXIA) – Multiple agencies are responding to a shooting incident near Forrest Hills Academy, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

WXIA reports that school employees observed a man entering the school on Forrest Hills Drive with a weapon. Employees called the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department.

The man then left the school and traveled off campus where he was met by officers.

Officers saw that he had a weapon and opened fire on the suspect who was hit several times.

The suspect did not return fire and was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.

It is unclear whether or not the man pulled his gun on officers.

The school, which teaches middle and high school students, was placed on a brief lockdown, which has since been lifted.

According to the GBI, all students are safe.

GBI is investigating the incident at the request of the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department.

