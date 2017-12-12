Cops form ‘cuddle watch’ to help Colorado officer’s preemie

AURORA, Colo. (NBC) – Months after a Colorado police officer’s son was born prematurely, a group of heroic strangers stepped in to help the Winch family.

Axel Winch was born this year in July at just 29 weeks old, the family told NBC Today.

He was 2 pounds 12 ounces, with health problems that may have left him blind, deaf and with skeletal problems.

According to NBC Today, Axel stayed in the neonatal intensive care unit in Grand Junction, Colorado, the Winches hometown, before he was transferred to Children’s Hospital in Aurora, about 200 miles away.

His parents, Melissa, 38, an officer in Grand Junction, and Adam, 45, a former officer and personal security company owner, had to take extra time off from work to be by his side.

Through several surgeries to help his development and steroids, his chances still seemed iffy.

“There were many times we didn’t think he was going to live. He would die in our arms and the nurses would scramble to revive him,” Adam said.

After sharing Axel’s progress on social media, a former Grand Junction police officer, now working in Aurora, called on his colleagues to help the family.

Departments raised money for them, and one officer offered her mother-in-law suite to the couple to stay.

“There was enough money for us to pay our bills for over a month,” Adam said. “We know we have cops from Aurora showing up out of the blue … Just literally coming in there hugging us, telling us stories, cooing and hugging Axel.”

After a few months, Axel still wasn’t strong enough to leave for home, but the Winches had to return to work. They worried about leaving their son alone for a week.

“We were afraid he was going to die while we were gone,” Adam said.

Sgt. Mike Pitrusu, head of the employee support and wellness unit at the Aurora Police Department, came up with an idea – officers could visit in shifts to cuddle with Axel.

They would take pictures with him and write notes in a journal to share with the Winches.

About 20 officers visited Axel in shifts – reading, singing and talking to him. They held him so much that nurses even scolded them.

“The officers got a ton out of it,” said Pitrusu. “It offered quite a bit to their mental health.”

The Winches felt overwhelmed by the support.

“This meant the world to us,” Adam said.

Axel finally returned home in mid-November. Now he can see and has recovered much of his hearing.

He is learning to breastfeed and is steadily gaining weight.

“Multiple doctors and nurses have said ‘This is a miracle. This kid wasn’t supposed to live,’” said Adam, whose family is receiving help via GoFundMe. “He is a fighter.”

Story via NBC Today, Meghan Holohan