Confederate flag group threatens legal action after being pulled from parade

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — A group is threatening legal action after they were removed from the Summerville Christmas Parade.

The Carolina Flaggers, a group self-described as a Southern heritage community, say they planned to carry the Confederate flag but were stopped short.

“It was kind of humiliating because they waited until we got to Main Street and were surrounded by people,” said James Bessenger, spokesman for the Carolina Flaggers. “They want to show Southern pride, display the Confederate flag, educate the public, speak to people — things that seem to be taboo for the past two and a half years.”

Summerville DREAM is the organization that initially approved the Flagger’s participation, but they say their entry was visually vetted and was out of compliance with guidelines established during initial vetting.

“We advised them of such and gave them the opportunity to fix the issue instead of immediately removing them from the parade lineup,” the organization says, adding, “Before they entered the parade route, we were advised by our starters that the issue had not been fully addressed.”

The decision was then made to remove the Flaggers from the lineup.

But Bessenger says they removed all but one Confederate battle flag when asked.

“We made those changes and never heard anything else,” said Bessenger. “And it wasn’t until we made it to the intersection of Main Street that there seemed to be any problem.”

Another group, The Sons of Confederate Veterans did participate in the parade carrying the Confederate flag.

Bessenger says the Carolina Flaggers plan to take action, possibly suing for breach of contract.