Caring Coins gives $170,000 to Lowcountry agencies in need

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A Lowcountry campaign is proving that a few pennies can go a long way to helping someone — or lots of someones.

The Caring Coins Foundation Program allows customers to round their Hargray cable or phone bills to the nearest dollar, and the extra money goes to local charities and non-profits.

For each individual participating an average of $5.27 is given to Caring Coins. This year they gave out $170,000 to agencies in need.

Thousands in this years donations handed out to Lowcountry charities and non profits from Hargray @wsav pic.twitter.com/TyHSDWHkk7 — Andrew Davis (@WSAVAndrewD) December 12, 2017

But it’s a program that has been going on since 2003, and this year they hit an incredible $3 million milestone.

“My grandmother used to say ‘take care of the pence and the pounds will take care of themselves,’ and this is sort of a living example of that,” says Michael Gottdenker, CEO of Hargray.

In all, 100 different agencies from Beaufort and Jasper counties have received money from The Caring Coins Program over the past 14 years.

To begin participating in the program or for more information, just call 843-341-COIN (2646).