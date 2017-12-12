C-SPAN bus visits Savannah schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The public service cable channel C-SPAN visited the Hostess City on Friday to show off its new wheels.

C-SPAN’s all-new, state-of-the-art, 45-foot customized motor coach made stops at Savannah State and Benedictine Military School.

Students and teachers were invited aboard the bus to learn about “C-SPAN Classroom”, a free online educational resource.

The service is designed to enhance social studies teaching with online access to current events, discussion questions, debate forums and an extensive video library.

Visit c-span.org/classroom/ for more information.

The C-SPAN bus is on a nationwide Capitals Tour, visiting all states over the course of the next year.