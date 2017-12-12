Board finalizes Armstrong, Georgia Southern merger

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The final approval has been granted for the consolidation of Georgia Southern University and Armstrong State University.

The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia (USG) approved resolutions Tuesday, Dec. 12, which will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2018.

“Through consolidation, the USG and these institutions seek to better support their surrounding communities by strategically aligning degree offerings with institutional talents and regional needs,” the USG release reads.

The merger has been in the works since January of this year. The decision was met with mixed reviews.

The Board of Regents believes this consolidation will better serve the students and the community while broadening the scope of academic programs.

The board also approved the consolidation of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and Bainbridge State College today as the new Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC), effective Jan. 1, 2018.