Beaufort County officials seek suspect in credit card theft at local health clubs

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reports several fraudulent credit card transactions at retailers in Bluffton and Walterboro. They say the credit cards were stolen from members at two different health clubs between December 7 and 8–one in the Port Royal area and the other on Hilton Head Island.

The health club members reported that they had left their clothing containing wallets with cash and credit cards unsecured in the locker rooms.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office obtained video footage showing a caucasian male subject using the health club members’ credit cards in the fraudulent transactions. Anyone who recognized the man in the photographs or having information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Sergeant Doug Seifert at 843-255-3414 or CrimeStoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.