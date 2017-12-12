Anonymous donor drops $1,300 coin in SC Salvation Army kettle

TEGA CAY, S.C. (WSAV) — One generous South Carolinian dropped a coin worth around $1,300 in a Salvation Army kettle earlier this week.

The anonymous donor left a one-ounce Sout African Krugerrand into the kettle at a Walmart store in Tega Cay.

Attached to the coin was a note that said, in part, “Use this anonymous gift to publicize giving.”

Mike McGee of the Salvation Army in Rock Hill says a typical kettle fundraiser will raise about $300 a day.

The coin will likely be sold to a jeweler’s store with proceeds going to Salvation Army programs.

The Salvation Army says this gift will help the community all year.

Story info via AP, WCNC