Analysts recommend scrapping plant Vogtle; GA Power disagrees

ATLANTA (AP) — Analysts appointed by a state agency say a multi-billion dollar nuclear project in east Georgia should be cancelled.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that analysts assigned by the Georgia Public Service Commission to evaluate progress at plant Vogtle near Augusta say the project should be scrapped as Georgia Power failed to manage it in a “reasonable manner.”

The analysts recommend that a reasonable total project cost be set at $8.3 billion — $3.9 billion less than what Georgia Power estimates for completion.

Georgia Power CEO Paul Bowers has told commissioners that completing the project presented the best economic option for customers.

CEOs of companies that are partnering with Georgia Power have appealed to commissioners to approve the new project costs and to have customers continue funding the project.

