Alabama voters head to the polls in contentious Senate race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (NBC News) — Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones cast their votes Tuesday morning in the election that will determine which one of them will be the next U.S. Senator for Alabama.

Former U.S. Attorney Doug Jones is trying to do something that has not been done since 1992–get elected to the Senate as a Democrat from Alabama.

But with Moore weakened by numerous sexual misconduct allegations, supporters of Doug Jones insists he has a shot.

“In Alabama, we have come so far with too many things, and there is this saying ‘fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me.’ Alabama isn’t going to let that shame happen again,” said Jones.

As is his tradition, Moore rode his horse “Sassy” to the polls in Gallant, Alabama.

The Republicans only hold a two-vote majority in the Senate, and if Doug Jones wins, it would make the Republican agenda much harder to pass.

Many voters say they are sick of the allegations and attention.

“It makes Alabama look like it always does. It’s just not right. I’m fed up with the whole mess. I’ll be glad when today’s over,” said Alabama voter Johnny Simms.

The polls in Alabama are open until 8:00 p.m. EST, 7:00 p.m. CST.

