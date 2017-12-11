Video: No end in sight as California wildfires blaze

FALLBROOK, Calif. (NBC News) — A string of deadly wildfires continue to burn in Southern California.

The largest of the fires, the Thomas fire, has burned 230,000 acres and is only 10 percent contained.

Firefighters say the the dry, windy conditions are perfect for the fires.

“We’re in December, the vegetation is as dry as it’s ever been. We haven’t had rain since what, last February, it’s just so ready to go,” says Santa Barbara County Fire Department Captain Dave Zaniboni.

So far more than 800 homes have been destroyed, and tens of thousands are still under evacuation orders.

