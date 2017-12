APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (WSAV) — When it gets cold in Florida, the sea creatures seek out warmer waters.

Every year when the Tampa Bay reaches 68 degrees or colder, Manatees flock to the Big Bend Power Station in Apollo Beach.

Back in 1986, beachgoers noticed a large number of manatees in the power station’s discharge canal where clean, warm salt water flows.

The area is now a state and federally designated manatee sanctuary, and a popular viewing center for people to watch the sea cows.

Video via NBC, WFLA News