Trump accusers call on Congress to investigate sexual misconduct claims

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — Three women are doubling down on their claims of sexual misconduct by President Trump, telling their stories at a news conference and on “Megyn Kelly Today.”

They are among at least 16 women who have accused the president of sexual misconduct.

Their stories are compiled in a widely-shared video by a self-described social justice filmmaker.

The women say the “Me Too” movement inspired them to speak out, again, and they’re now calling on Congress to investigate.

“It’s important enough to me to bring this up and hope we can get some sort of change in our culture,” says accuser Jessica Leeds.

Their Monday press conference comes as President Trump has reportedly questioned the validity of the now infamous Access Hollywood tape in which he describes assaulting women.

At least four U.S. Senators have called on the president to resign.