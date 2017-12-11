‘The Shape of Water’ leads 2018 Golden Globes Nominations

LOS ANGELES (NBC New) — Award season is officially underway in Hollywood. Nominations for the 75th Golden Globe Awards were announced this morning.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association gives out the honors next month for the year’s best in TV and film.

Among the major nominees is the fantasy romance “The Shape of Water” which snagged 7 nominations, including Best Motion Picture Drama and Best Director for Guillermo Del Toro.

The film’s competition includes the coming of age romance “Call Me By Your Name,” the World War II epic “Dunkirk,” the 70s newspaper drama “The Post” and the small town tale “Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri.”

Another coming of age story, “Ladybird,” grabbed a Best Musical or Comedy bid among its four nominations — including acting bids for Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf.

Among the Best Musical or Comedy rivals include “The Disaster Artist,” the humorous horror hit “Get Out,” the circus spectacle, “The Greatest Showman” and “I, Tonya” about controversial former Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding.

In the television categories, NBC’s “This Is Us” earned a nomination for Best TV Drama. Co-star Sterling K. Brown is up for Best Actor and Chrissy Metz for Best Supporting Actress.

“Will and Grace” is in the running for Best Comedy, including Eric McCormack for best actor. Despite dozens of previous nominations, the series has never won a Golden Globe.

The nominations Monday morning also included Meryl Streep’s 31st Globe bid — Best Actress for “The Post.”

Christopher Plummer, who re-shot Kevin Spacey’s scenes for “All the Money in the World,” was nominated for Best Supporting Actor. Plummer was a last-minute replacement when Spacey was removed from the film following sexual misconduct allegations.

The Golden Globes air on WSAV, Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. EST, hosted by Seth Meyers.