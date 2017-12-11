Surprise Delivery: 11-year-old daughter helps mom deliver baby in toilet

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) — Lareatha Rahn calls her newborn son Malikai her “miracle baby” after he survived a surprise delivery at home in the family’s toilet.

“For him to have fallen into the toilet and nothing to happen to him, it’s just a blessing. It really is,” she says.

Late Saturday night, two days past her due date, Rahn felt sudden, intense pressure in her abdomen as she went to use the restroom.

“I just felt like I couldn’t get off the toilet… I couldn’t not push. I tried to hold it in and every time I did I felt strong contractions,” she says.

As Rahn pushed, she called 9-1-1 and then asked her 11-year-old daughter Lamya for help.

“At first I’m like, ‘No, I’m not delivering a baby. I’m not touching him after he comes out of you until he’s clean!'” Lamya recalls.

Rahn said that’s when she felt the baby’s head slide into the toilet water and Lamya was quick to help.

She wrapped her new baby brother in a towel. A few minutes later, an ambulance brought the family to Nebraska Medicine where doctors say both the mom and baby are perfectly healthy.

Nebraska Medicine averages between 130-140 newborns each month. Less than 1 percent are delivered out of the hospital, including a healthy baby born in April at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo.