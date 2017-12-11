Power still out for thousands after Deep South snow storm

Related Coverage PHOTO GALLERY: Rare storm coats the South in snow

ATLANTA (AP) – Thousands remain without electricity across the Deep South days after a winter snow storm snapped power lines across the region.

At least 24,900 homes and businesses in Georgia were still in the dark Monday according to Georgia Power and Georgia Electric Membership Corporation.

Metro Atlanta got several inches of snow Friday and Saturday, while some areas farther north saw up to a foot of snowfall.

Utilities in Mississippi reported at least 2,000 customers were still waiting for power to be restored. Alabama and Louisiana still had roughly 500 outages apiece Monday.

Several school systems closed Monday in Georgia because of a lingering threat of icy road conditions.