Our Hometown: Urban Mentoring Academy hosts Chilli Cook-off, Paint Party, Meet & Greet

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

Want to make an impact in our city?

Join Savannah’s Urban Mentoring Academy Tuesday, December 12, for their Chilli Cook-off Painting Party & Meet N Greet.

It’s an evening of great food, fellowship, and important information.

Feed your appetite while filling a void in our community.

UMA is committed to building a future for young people by introducing strong life skills, trusting relationships, positive attitudes and entrepreneurship skills.

The event gets underway at 6 pm at the Moses Jackson Community Center on Richards Street.

While you’re there, you can also support their fill the drum donation drive.

For more information, call: 912-441-5024 or click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s