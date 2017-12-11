Our Hometown: Urban Mentoring Academy hosts Chilli Cook-off, Paint Party, Meet & Greet

Want to make an impact in our city?

Join Savannah’s Urban Mentoring Academy Tuesday, December 12, for their Chilli Cook-off Painting Party & Meet N Greet.

It’s an evening of great food, fellowship, and important information.

Feed your appetite while filling a void in our community.

UMA is committed to building a future for young people by introducing strong life skills, trusting relationships, positive attitudes and entrepreneurship skills.

The event gets underway at 6 pm at the Moses Jackson Community Center on Richards Street.

While you’re there, you can also support their fill the drum donation drive.

For more information, call: 912-441-5024 or click here.