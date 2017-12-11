Inspection records shows school bus in Liberty County crash was OK to drive

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Authorities are still looking into the cause of the deadly Liberty County bush crash last week.

The school bus accident on Dec. 5 left one child dead and 24 other children injured. The driver, Evelyn Rodriguez, 62, suffered serious injuries as well.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the incident and believes a malfunction may have caused the crash.

But records from the Liberty County School System Transportation Department show the bus has been regularly inspected.

Their records show that the bus received safety inspections from January through June of this year. The inspections began again in August and continued through October.

During each review, the school bus was serviced and minor repairs were made.

According to school records, the bus involved in the crash was deemed safe to drive on roads.

GSP’s investigation is underway. Surveillance footage inside of the crash is under review.

News 3 will continue to bring you further updates.