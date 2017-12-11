SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The application deadline for healthcare under the Affordable Care Act is coming up this week.

Applicants have until Friday, Dec. 15 to apply online at healthcare.gov.

After this date, you can enroll or change plans only if you qualify for a Special Enrollment Period.

You may qualify for Special Enrollment due to a life event like losing other coverage, getting married, or having a baby. Visit here for details.

Coverage for plans sold during Open Enrollment begins January 1, 2018, if your premium is paid.