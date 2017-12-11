Driver succumbs to injuries from single-vehicle accident

By Published:
Scene of the accident on Goebel Avenue (courtesy @SCMPD on Twitter)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Investigators are looking into a fatal accident that occurred over the weekend on Goebel Avenue.

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police officers responded to the single-car crash in the 200 block of Goebel Avenue around 5:40 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say a car was traveling north when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Leon Givens, 61, sustained life-threatening injuries from the crash to which he later succumbed, according to SCMPD.

The Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) responded to the scene and their investigation is ongoing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s