Driver succumbs to injuries from single-vehicle accident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Investigators are looking into a fatal accident that occurred over the weekend on Goebel Avenue.

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police officers responded to the single-car crash in the 200 block of Goebel Avenue around 5:40 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say a car was traveling north when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Leon Givens, 61, sustained life-threatening injuries from the crash to which he later succumbed, according to SCMPD.

The Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) responded to the scene and their investigation is ongoing.